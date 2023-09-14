Hurricane Lee Surges Violently Toward US As NWS Announces Key Hazards And Danger Zones

The National Hurricane Center and National Weather Service issued statements Thursday regarding the path of Hurricane Lee, as it surges toward New England and Atlantic Canada.

Hurricane Lee is expected to make landfall Friday through Saturday, bringing hurricane and tropical storm conditions to New England, where life-threatening storm surges and other forms of flooding are expected, the NHC wrote Thursday morning. Citizens in eastern Maine, southern New Brunswick, western Nova Scotia, Cape Cod and Nantucket are all being warned to prepare for heavy rainfall too.

Satellite footage shared by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showed the absolute enormity of the storm as it barrels towards the U.S.

The impacts of Hurricane Lee will be felt in New England, all the way down to Bermuda, according to the NHC, making it a significant weather event felt across the eastern seaboard. An expansive wave field is progressing northwards across the Atlantic, and residents are being told to prepare today for what will likely hit tomorrow.

Hurricane Margot, also in the mid-Atlantic, started to weaken late Wednesday and into Thursday morning, mitigating current threats of merging with Lee, NHC noted.

At the same time, another depression we’ve been tracking here at the Daily Caller is gaining strength. The disturbance started between the coasts of North Africa and northern South America, and was initially expected to stay small. (RELATED: Hurricane Lee Grows So Terrifyingly Huge, It Doesn’t Matter If It Makes Landfall. We’re In Trouble)

As of Thursday morning, the system has a 90% chance of turning into a cyclone in the coming 48 hours. The system became more organized overnight, and will likely evolve into a tropical depression in the coming hours.