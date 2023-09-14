Video Shows Man Allegedly Groping Spanish Reporter On Live TV

Video circulating online shows an unidentified man groping Spanish reporter Isa Balado on live television Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Police later arrested the man in question on suspicion of sexual assault, the BBC reported. Balado is a reporter for the “En boca de todos” television program, according to Al Jazeera. She was covering a robbery in the Spanish capital city of Madrid when a man approached her from behind and appeared to touch her bottom before asking which news channel she works for, according to a translated clip of the moment.

“One second, we are live. Sorry,” Balado said as the incident happened, according to a translated version of the video shared by Al Jazeera.

“Isa, forgive me for interrupting you,” anchor Nacho Abad said, the translated clip shows. “Forgive me. The sound is bad, but did he just touch your butt?”

“Yes,” Balado responded.

Abad then insisted she show the man’s face on camera and called the man a “stupid guy.” Balado then confronted the man on-air, and the man denied groping her. He later apologized and said “I didn’t want to touch your butt.” The man ruffled Balado’s hair as he walked away, according to the clip.

🚩Detenido por agredir sexualmente a una reportera mientras estaba realizando un directo de televisión #Madrid pic.twitter.com/vKkBjNXJve — Policía Nacional (@policia) September 12, 2023

The media company that owns the news channel, Mediaset Espana, issued a press statement declaring its support for the reporter and saying the network “categorically repudiates any form of harassment or aggression,” according to the BBC.

“It is machismo that makes journalists suffer sexual assaults like this, and the aggressors are unrepentant in front of the camera,” Spanish Labor Minister Yolanda Díaz said in a statement, the outlet reported.

The Spanish National Police later announced they had detained a suspect for allegedly inappropriately touching a reporter on-air, according to a translation from the BBC.

The president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, resigned in September after being accused of kissing World Cup-winning player Jenni Hermoso on the mouth without her consent following Spain’s victory. Rubiales is facing court action, according to the BBC, and has insisted the kiss was consensual.