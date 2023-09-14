Sen. John Cornyn Says He Supports Impeachment Inquiry Into Joe Biden

Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas announced that he supports House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, according to a report by K25 ABC News.

Cornyn, the senior senator from Texas, is an ally of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and served with Biden for six years during the latter’s time as a U.S. Senator from Delaware. Citing the actions of his son Hunter in Ukraine, Cornyn announced that he supports the House’s impeachment inquiry into Biden during a phone call with reporters on Thursday, according to a report by K25 ABC News. (RELATED: Biden Explains Why Republicans Want To Impeach Him)

“President Biden has committed the sorts of acts that warrant an impeachment inquiry, so I don’t have any trouble with an impeachment inquiry,” Cornyn said during the call. “I think there’s been more than enough smoke to warrant a continued investigation into the president’s activities, particularly with regard to his son’s actions.”

Senators react to McCarthy endorsing a Biden impeachment inquiry pic.twitter.com/5AR6MzWpLH — News (@Just20366402) September 13, 2023

Cornyn had previously questioned the utility of an impeachment proceeding in the House when Democrats control the Senate — notwithstanding the constitution’s requirement of a two-thirds majority of Senators to convict — all but assuring that a possible impeachment trial in the Senate would fail. “Rather than doing something they know is unlikely to end the way they would like, maybe they want to emphasize other things,” Cornyn said, as reported by The Hill.

Efforts to impeach Biden have produced different reactions from Republican senators, while all Democratic senators are firmly opposed to the idea. “I think the best way to change the presidency is [to] win the election,” said Republican Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the Senate Minority Whip, according to Fox News.

“[High crimes and misdemeanors] hasn’t been alleged at this stage,” said Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah in July, according to The Hill.

Other senators, however, believe that an impeachment inquiry is necessary. “It’s pretty damn good evidence – circumstantial evidence – people are convicted and sent to jail every day of the week based on circumstantial evidence,” said Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, as reported by The Independent.

“I think it’s about time we did it,” said Republican Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana of the impeachment inquiry, according to a statement on his website, which also reports Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri as being in favor of an impeachment inquiry.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

