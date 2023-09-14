Johnson & Johnson Says It’s Tossing Iconic 136-Year-Old Logo, One Of The Oldest In The World

American pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson (J&J) will be ditching its iconic logo and moving onto a new one, the company announced Thursday.

Seeking a more modern look for their brand and marking a new chapter, J&J’s new logo will replace the iconic script with a more simple design. Their old logo was in use for 136 years.

“The announcement marks the next era for Johnson & Johnson, which is leveraging its expertise in innovative medicine and medical technology to prevent, treat and cure complex diseases and introduce solutions that are smarter, less invasive and more personalized,” the company wrote in a statement. “The new logo is modernized for this next chapter. Each letter is drawn in one pen stroke, creating a contrast that delivers both a sense of unexpectedness and humanity.”

Three brothers founded the company in 1886, and the iconic J&J logo was first used on products in 1887. It was inspired by company founder James Wood Johnson’s signature, according to the J&J website. Over the next century, the logo earned its iconic status by appearing on numerous J&J products, including baby supplies and Band-Aid packages. (RELATED: Johnson & Johnson Agrees To Shell Out Nearly $9 Billion To Settle Cancer Allegations)

“Our Johnson & Johnson brand identity communicates our bold approach to innovation in healthcare, while staying true to the care we have for our patients around the world,” Executive Vice President of Global Corporate Affairs Vanessa Broadhurst said in the company’s statement.

“We take immense pride in leading healthcare for more than a century and are seizing on our scientific momentum to profoundly impact health for humanity.”

J&J faced allegations that their talcum powder products have led to users getting cancer, leading to the company agreeing to an $8.9 billion settlement in April.