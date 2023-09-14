‘Wow, Well Played’: GOP Senator Impresses ‘Morning Joe’ Hosts By Sidestepping Question On Tommy Tuberville

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski was impressed Thursday by Republican South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds for seamlessly sidestepping a question about his colleague Sen. Tommy Tuberville.

Tuberville has imposed a hold on over 300 nominees to general and flag officer positions in the U.S. military in protest of a Biden administration policy that reimburses service members for travel if they seek an abortion outside of their resident state.

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough asked both Rounds and Democratic New York Sen. Chuck Schumer about the issue.

“I want to ask both of you guys a question that will make you both uncomfortable, it has to do with a colleague of yours, Tommy Tuberville,” Scarborough said. “Senator Rounds I’d like to ask you if you agree with what Tommy Tuberville is doing, holding up, well I think hurting the readiness of the United States of America?”

WATCH:

“I recognize that he has the right to do it and I understand the reason why he’s doing it,” Rounds said. (RELATED: Pentagon Civilian Leaders’ Attacks On Tuberville Are ‘Eroding Their Credibility,’ Experts Say)

“We all know that we have to resolve the issue, but remember–” Rounds said before the segment froze up.”–this is a great place to ask him this question, your turn,” Rounds said quickly turning to Schumer, sparking laughter from both Scarborough and Brzezinski, who said, “wow, well played.”

Schumer disagreed with Rounds, saying Republicans are to blame and need to hold Tuberville accountable.

Schumer could confirm the nominees by “regular order” where each nominee is brought forward for an individual vote but he has yet to do so.