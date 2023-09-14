Is This Caitlyn Jenner Bathroom Joke Funny?

A Texas restaurant is being slammed online for using photos of Caitlyn Jenner before and after transition to designate its men’s and women’s bathrooms. The women’s bathroom door displays a picture of Caitlyn Jenner while the men’s bathroom door features a pre-transition Bruce Jenner, according to Outkick.

Caitlyn Jenner chimed in on the controversy and dubbed the doors “funny as hell.”

It is funny as hell! Jenner lives in some semblance of reality in comparison to the transgender activist crowd because Jenner knows that Jenner was born a biological man. Jenner will always be a transgender woman, not a biological woman.

When you make peace with that reality, it’s probably a lot easier to take a joke.

