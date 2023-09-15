Swing State Poll Results Could Spell Big Trouble For Joe Biden

Former President Donald Trump appears to have an advantage against President Joe Biden in 2024 among key battleground states in the 2020 election, according to a Friday poll.

The states that had the narrowest margin of victory for either candidate last cycle were Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, with Biden winning all but North Carolina. Across those key swing states, Trump is ahead of Biden 41% to 35%, and 24% of voters remain undecided, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Among independent voters, the former president also held a slight advantage over Biden, according to the poll. Trump received 32% support among independents compared to Biden’s 30%, and 38% were undecided. Uncertain voters favored Biden over Trump at 49% to 38%. (RELATED: Dem Strategist Says White House Should Be Worried About Low Approval Ratings, Bad Polls)

Biden and Trump are tied at 39% for a hypothetical head-to-head matchup in 2024, according to the survey. Many voters said they were concerned over the president’s age, as well as the economy and crime.

An overwhelming majority of voters at 77%, including 65% of Democrats, think Biden is too old for another term, and only 39% believed he had enough mental acuity for the job, according to the poll. Nearly 90% of respondents said crime would be a large determining factor of who they vote for, and 73% said the economy is the same or worse now than it was prior to the pandemic.

The RealClearPolitics (RCP) average for a 2024 national Democratic and Republican primary, based on the most recent polling , indicates Biden and Trump are leading their respective fields with 67.8% and 56.6%, respectively.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll surveyed 4,413 adults nationwide between Sept. 8 and Sept. 14, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2%.

Neither Trump nor Biden immediately responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

