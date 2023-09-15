KEENER: Donna Brazile And Tucker Carlson Are Saying the Same, Terrifying Thing

It is not often that Donna Brazile, the former Chair of the Democratic National Committee, and Tucker Carlson, the biggest name in conservative media, are found saying the same thing.

Recently that happened — but you must listen closely and read between the lines.

You may have noticed Tucker Carlson unchained on Twitter — or X — is just slightly less filtered than on Fox.

In his short time away from the station, he has interviewed guests who his former boss would never have allowed him to interview, Larry Sinclair for example, and said some things about Nord Stream, January 6th or Ukraine that undoubtedly would not have aired as freely or even at all on Fox.

Carlson recently suggested for us to brace ourselves. Many in the mainstream media are not on television to “inform” us or even help us make healthy decisions about our lives.

“No one wants to hear it … But I can tell you, having lived it for many years, it’s true. The intel agencies have a big effect on what is broadcast on television and what you see on Facebook and Google as well,” Carlson said during an interview with Adam Carolla. “And there are a lot of anchors who — including people I know well and have worked with at different networks, I am thinking of one in particular, a national security reporter — who are just a mouthpiece for the Pentagon and the CIA and is knowingly telling lies on their behalf. It’s very, very common.”

Ungoverned and uncensored, Carlson continued with his assessment that this type of lapdog relationship between the press and the government is prevalent.

“I can think of a number of people at CNN who I know for a fact that are doing that exact thing. They are reading government propaganda from the intel agencies, knowingly … I am just telling you. Bottom line. I know that’s true. I’m not speculating — at all.”

Much of “legacy media” has tarnished or completely obliterated what “legacy” remained, due in part to what Carlson is freely talking about now. Even if Americans are not aware of the extent to which they are fed propaganda, they are at least casually aware that “these talking heads are not being honest.”

Across the political spectrum, in a rare moment of brutal honesty and a lapse into transparency, Donna Brazile shared a warning and some truth recently on “This Week” on ABC. She mentioned how she’s seen two major political movements — the first being former President Ronald Reagan’s, and the other Former President Barack Obama’s — but has never witnessed anything like Former President Donald Trump’s.

“I have never seen anything like this with Donald Trump. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger? Being indicted? And that’s making him stronger? Raising 10 million using an ugly mugshot? This is a movement, and anyone that thinks you can apply the old political rules to try and defeat this candidate based on ‘he is scary’ or ‘he is ugly,’ whatever you want to call him, this is a movement, and you have to respect the fact that it’s a movement.”

Brazile is not necessarily most known for her honesty — or her rule playing. As DNC Chair she provided the Hillary Clinton campaign with debate questions ahead of time. When caught through email leaks and later confronted, she explained, “If I had to do it all over again, I would know a hell of a lot more about cybersecurity.”

Not exactly a mea culpa.

Brazile knows a thing or two about playing outside the “old political rules.” Her rare candidness should not be taken lightly.

Considering the fact Democrats have already made unprecedented moves to keep Trump from the Presidency — her call to action is especially ominous.

Is there any line Democrats would not be willing to cross to keep Trump out of office?

According to Carlson, the answer is obviously no, and the propositions are horrifying.

“What do you think the future holds … Are they going to let Trump be President?” Corolla asks.

“They protested him. They called him names. He won anyway. They impeached him, twice, on ridiculous pretenses. They fabricated a lot about what happened on January 6th in order to impeach him again. It didn’t work. He came back. Then they indicted him. It didn’t work. He became more popular … What’s next? Graph it out, man!” Carlson said as he, like Brazile, spelled out the unprecedented roadblocks and hurdles meant to derail Trump.

Then he named the elephant in the room.

“We’re speeding towards assassination, obviously. No one will say that, but I don’t know how you can’t reach that conclusion,” Carlson said. “Permanent Washington — both parties — have decided that there is something about Trump that is so threatening to them that they just can’t have it …. It’s hard to overstate how bad this is … I have never been this worried about anything as I am about where this is going.”

Brazile and Carlson are right — this is an unwavering movement. Despite arrests, mugshots or any other politics of personal destruction — America First and Trump are not going away.

What happens when an unstoppable force meets immovable obstruction?

Will Democrats “respect the fact” that it’s a movement, as Brazile asked?

Will the powers that be let Trump be President — if it is indeed the will of the people — or will they continue to think of things outside of the “old political rules”?

Over the course of the next year, America is going to find out. And some of the very real propositions or possible outcomes are scary.

Matt Keener is a writer and small business owner from Ohio. His work has also been featured at The Federalist , American Spectator , American Greatness , RealClearPolitics, American Thinker and WND . You can find him on Twitter @keenermb and Truth Social @mattkeener

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller.