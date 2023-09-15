Liberal Media Outlet Gins Up GOP ‘Crisis’ Days After White House Sends Marching Orders Letter

Politico has ginned up a Republican “crisis” in the House after the White House sent marching orders to corporate outlets to scrutinize the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy launched the impeachment inquiry Tuesday, directing House committees to investigate the Biden family’s possible influence-peddling scheme. The White House instructed the corporate media to negatively cover the impeachment inquiry in a Wednesday letter.

Politico emphasized in its Friday newsletter how the Capitol is in crisis amid the possible impeachment of Biden and highlighted how certain GOP members claim there is no evidence of Biden’s involvement in his son’s overseas business dealings. The outlet mentioned the divisions among the Republican Party are causing “chaos.”

“The Capitol is in crisis on all fronts. Our colleagues Burgess Everett and Sarah Ferris break down the mess: ‘The government is barreling toward a shutdown. House Republicans threaten to impeach the president — though some of them don’t see the evidence. A Republican senator has a one-man blockade on military promotions with no end in sight,'” the newsletter said.

“And though Democrats control much of the government, Republican divisions are driving the chaos. Each of the Hill’s messes will reach a peak this fall, starting with a Sept. 30 shutdown deadline. Each on its own is a headache; the collection of problems lawmakers have to juggle at once is almost unthinkable,” it continued.

Other media outlets highlighted the chaos of GOP in-fighting just one day after the White House sent the letter.

CNN published an article Thursday titled, “House Republicans wrestle with key decisions as they plot next steps on impeachment inquiry,” which described the conflict among Republican members of Congress on how to handle the investigation.

“But there are already disagreements over how to make an ‘aha moment’ happen. Among the key decisions still being weighed: How quickly to issue subpoenas, the length of their inquiry and whether it can have a formal vote to officially authorize their effort, according to multiple lawmakers and aides involved in the discussions. Strategy sessions are already underway, with key committee chairmen planning for their first hearings and delivering briefings to both House and Senate Republicans – and even scheduling one-on-ones with some of the party’s staunchest skeptics.”

NBC News mentioned how “far-right Republicans” are sending a message to McCarthy regarding budget demands in a Thursday article and pointed to GOP in-fighting. (RELATED: Jen Psaki Says Biden Is A ‘Heartbroken President’ As He Watches His Son Get Indicted)

The outlet mentioned how Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz has threatened a motion to vacate McCarthy’s seat if the Speaker did not comply with his demands. NBC also discussed how Republican Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs is accusing McCarthy of intentionally launching the impeachment inquiry this week to distract from conflicting views about the funding bill that currently has a Sept. 30 deadline.

Just hours after the White House’s marching orders, CNN posted a long list of fact checks regarding various claims of Biden’s possible involvement with Hunter Biden’s business dealings. The fact-checking team downplayed all of the allegations made against Biden, while admitting most were true.

Both media outlets and the White House have claimed there is no evidence to support McCarthy’s allegations. McCarthy lectured The Associated Press congressional reporter Farnoush Amiri who made that false claim by going down the list of sworn testimony given to Congress about Biden’s possible involvement and communication with Hunter about his business dealings.