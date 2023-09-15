Angry New Yorkers Drown Out AOC, Jerry Nadler During Chaotic Immigration Presser

Angry New Yorkers shouted down Democratic New York Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jerry Nadler during a presser on the city’s migrant crisis Friday.

Footage shows the angry crowd chanting and yelling behind Nadler as he told the crowd how immigration “makes America strong.” The residents held signs protesting against illegal immigration and even flipped them off.

“This is America,” one protester aggressively yelled.

Another man standing behind him can be seen flipping off with both of his hands.

The press conference was held by elected New York Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“Close the freaking border!” another yelled. “Close the border!”

“Go back to your country! Go back to your own country!” one woman screamed. “You are not welcome here! You are not welcome here!” (RELATED: Eric Adams Says Migrant Crisis Will ‘Destroy New York City’)

New York is suffering from a migrant crisis as it has received over 100,000 in the past year. The city has limited resources and shelter to place the migrants, leaving hundreds to sleep on the streets.

The city has spent about $1.5 billion on the migrant crisis and has cut police budget funding to allocate more money toward the migrants, and is projected to spend $12 billion over the course of three years. The city has built large tents and converted public places into shelters intended to house thousands of migrants. As of June, the city has housed more illegal migrants than homeless people.

The migrants have flooded the city in mass numbers under Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s busing program, which has sent thousands of migrants entering Texas to sanctuary cities. Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams warned the crisis will “destroy” the city and criticized President Joe Biden’s administration for not doing enough to handle the crisis.

