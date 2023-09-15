Vivek Ramaswamy Joins TikTok With Cringey Jake Paul Collab

Vivek Ramaswamy is trying to garner the Gen Z vote by dancing on TikTok with influencer Jake Paul.

Ramaswamy tweeted that he doesn’t believe the country will change without a Republican victory, and that will be harder to achieve when the GOP refuses to talk to people on social media channels like TikTok.

Ramaswamy also pointed out that there are American companies, like AirBNB, that sell our information to China, which is the chief concern about the usage of TikTok.

I completely agree with Vivek on this point, but I would agree more if he would stop dancing like a cringey teenager. It’s giving Beto O’Rourke vibes.

