‘We Are Going To Go Off The Brand’: UAW Worker Rips Biden, Says ‘We Need To Change Things’

A member of the United Autoworkers (UAW) ripped President Joe Biden, saying she was ready “to go off the brand” in the upcoming election as they were “not making enough money.”

The UAW walked off the job at three auto manufacturing plants in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri at midnight Friday, after failing to reach an agreement with Ford, General Motors and Stellantis (formerly Chrysler). The union sought a four-day work week and a 36% salary increase over five years, according to Bloomberg. (RELATED: ‘You Can’t Blame Them’: Former Trump Official Tells Viewers To ‘Think Twice’ Before Bashing UAW Over Strike)

“I see a lot more people, I guess, counting their pennies, more or less,” Kelly Vankuren told Fox News host Jesse Watters. “You mentioned Biden and they are like no that is not working anymore, we need to change things. And I hear lately on the news it is the Biden brand, the Biden brand, but we are not making enough money so we are going to go off the brand. Yes, I am tired. I want to retire one day, but based on the economy, I have to work to lunch the day of my funeral.”

The Consumer Price Index rose by 3.7% in August following a 3.2% increase in July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“I believe Biden wanted to walk a fine line and try to earn the UAW endorsement, but not make the green side upset to force more costs, cuts, whatever you want to call them,” Vankuren said. “He wants the UAW endorsement, but he still wants his pockets lined.”

“I am a newer hire, I have been there about four years. I started as a temp, the 2019 contract gave me a little bump in raise. But I was still a … temp at that point also,” Vankuren said. “When I was hired in, I got a raise from that, and a raise every 52 weeks’ work which is great. But I have a cap on my wages. For the 2019 contract I can never make more than $25 per hour, while people around me doing the exact same job that I do, make top-tier wages like $32 an hour. They qualify for all of the lump sum bonuses, and quality bonuses.”

The UAW has also criticized President Joe Biden’s efforts to promote electric vehicles, Politico reported.

