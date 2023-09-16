DCNF Reporter Debunks Biden Admin’s Claim That Border Situation Is ‘Humane’

Despite the Biden administration’s touting of a “humane” immigration system, the U.S. southern border is the world’s deadliest land route for migrants, Jennie Taer, an investigative reporter with the Daily Caller News Foundation, told the One America News Network.

On the US-Mexico border in 2022, there were 686 deaths and disappearances of migrants, according to a United Nations International Organization of Migration report released Tuesday. The recorded number of deaths makes the southern border the deadliest land route for migrants worldwide, according to the U.N., with federal authorities reporting around 2.2 million encounters for 2022. (RELATED: ‘Pouring Through’: Expert Cites DCNF Reporting About Potential Terrorist Threats At Congress Border Hearing)

“We have the U.N. saying that this is the deadliest land route for migrants,” the DCNF’s Taer told host John Hines. “There have been 600 disappearances roughly and deaths of migrants along this land route in 2022. That’s really concerning. It’s the highest year on record. That’s the same year we had the highest year of illegal immigration on record. 2.2 million encounters by border patrol.”

“The Biden administration’s claims that this is a humane and legal system that they have created, that the border right now is under their watch, it’s very humane, this is not the case,” Taer continued. “This is absolutely not what’s happening, and you’re seeing this spike.”

Is the border part of what the Biden admin describes as “humane?” We dicuss this and more on @OANN this weekend@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/hVATBUaamy — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) September 16, 2023

The Biden administration claimed in August that it was stopping the flow at the border through its policies of increasing legal pathways into the country after the end of the Trump-era expulsion policy, Title 42, in May. The change in policy briefly lowered illegal migrant encounters along the southern border but then soon rebounded later in the year.

Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, noted in a May press conference during a border trip to McAllen, Texas that the Biden administration was building “safe, orderly and humane pathways” for migrants.

“You see people like the Brooks County sheriff who told Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz, whose district is in south Texas, he says for every one body I found there are definitely 10 more bodies of migrants that we haven’t found,” Taer explained. “They have tractor trailers that are set up for this that are refrigerated tractor trailers to support this. These are small counties in Texas and Arizona, and then we see New York complaining about their situation. Look at these really underfunded small counties and what they’re dealing with with the front-line issues of deaths along the border.”

In June 2022, 53 migrants died after being packed into a tractor trailer in the San Antonio area, where it was abandoned with the people still inside, reaching a peak of nearly 100 degrees. The victims came from countries including Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala.

