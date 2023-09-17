Landslide Kills At Least 17 People Amid Torrential Rainfall In Congo

A devastating landslide took place in northwestern Congo as a result of torrential rain, leading to the tragic loss of at least 17 lives, AP News reported Sunday.

Authorities say that the death toll may increase as rescue teams continue to search through the debris, attempting to reach those trapped beneath collapsed homes. The landslide happened in the town of Lisal, located along the Congo River within the northwestern Mongala province. This information was provided by Matthieu Mole, who serves as the president of the civil society organization Forces Vives. The victims were residing in houses constructed at the base of a mountain, which contributed to the severity of the disaster.

“A torrential downpour caused a lot of damage, including a landslide that swallowed up several houses,” he explained. “The toll is still provisional as bodies are still under the rubble.” (RELATED: Militia Group Kills At Least Nine People In A DRC Church, Official Says)

The governor of Mongola Province, Cesar Limbaya Mbangisa, stated that there’s a need for heavy machinery to assist in the critical task of removing the rubble, with the primary objective of rescuing any potential survivors. The governor extended his heartfelt condolences to the grieving families of the victims and declared a solemn period of mourning lasting three days across the entire province.