Bear Spotted At Disney World, Forcing Parts Of Magic Kingdom To Close

An adult black bear was found in a tree Monday at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in Florida, prompting the temporary closure of several attractions.

The Orlando resort’s Magic Kingdom park closed down a series of attractions and rides when a black bear was spotted perched in a tree, according to CBS News. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) dispatched a team of experts to safely capture the bear.

The animal was believed to be looking for food in preparation for hibernation season in the winter. “During the fall, bears are more active as they search for food to pack on fat reserves for the winter,” FWC said in a statement. “This particular bear was likely moving through the area searching for food.”

The FWC urged parkgoers to keep their distance from the bear and avoid giving food to the wild animal. “In most cases, it is best for bears to be given space and to move along on their own, but given this situation, staff have captured the animal,” the FWC said in a statement to CBS. (RELATED: Iraqi Officials Launch Investigation Into Bear’s Escape Into Cargo Hold Of Airplane)

The temporarily closed attractions reopened at 1 p.m. after authorities safely captured the bear. “Staff have captured the animal,” the FWC said, and the bear was relocated out of the park to “an area in or around the Ocala National Forest.”