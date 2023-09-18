Blue State Gov. Announces Ban On Single-Use Plastic Bottles

The governor of Massachusetts announced Monday at a Clinton Global Initiative meeting that state agencies would be banned from using single-use plastic bottles.

Democratic Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey announced the plan to ban state agencies from using single-use plastics at the Clinton Global Initiative in New York City, alongside another initiative to set up “biodiversity conservation” goals for the state, according to a tweet. Healey previously made climate a large part of her campaign to be governor and said she would “electrify everything,” encourage the usage of electric vehicles and focus on eliminating pollution, according to her campaign website. (RELATED: Pittsburgh To Ban Plastic Bags At Businesses)

“I’ll also sign an Executive Order to ban the purchase of single-use plastic bottles by state agencies, effective immediately. Plastics are one of the biggest threats to our oceans. In government, we can chart a better path forward, and Massachusetts is proud to lead the way,” Healey tweeted.

Healey appointed Melissa Hoffer in January, a former Environmental Protection Agency(EPA) lawyer, as climate chief of Massachusetts, a first of its kind position, according to a press release. Healey also applied for $250 million in federal grants for renewable energy projects in May, according to a press release.

Concord, Massachusetts, banned the sale of bottled water smaller than one liter in 2013, according to the BBC. Over 20 towns in Massachusetts have restrictions in place on single-use plastic bottles, according to CBS News.

“Massachusetts can’t do this alone — our natural world recognizes no political divisions, and neither should our work to protect it. Working together, we can protect our oceans, our people, and our future,” Healey tweeted.

Healey did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

