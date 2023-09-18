‘Crisis Of Violence’: DC Councilmember Introduces Plan To Combat Crime Wave In Nation’s Capital

A District councilmember introduced the “Secure DC Plan” on Monday to address the proliferation of crime and violence in the nation’s capital, 7 News in Washington D.C. reported.

Before going on recess in July, the District’s council members passed an emergency crime bill to address rising rising crime in the city that is set to expire on Oct. 18. As the members come back into session, crime remains a major concern and Democratic District Councilmember Brooke Pinto introduced a plan consisting of several bills and initiatives intended to address the rising violent crime, according to 7 News . (RELATED: New Mexico Gov Partially Reverses Gun Ban, Narrows Scope To Parks And Playgrounds)

The Secure DC Plan includes introducing seven new bills as well as holding public hearings for previous legislation the Ward 2 councilmember introduced earlier in the year. The plan details how to ensure accountability, prevent crime and violence, support police and first responders, end cycles of violence and strengthen government coordination, according to a press release.

Today, I announce my Secure DC Plan – an expansive package of laws, initiatives, and strategies to take urgent and targeted action to prevent and respond to the proliferation of crime and violence in the District. 🧵 (1/4) pic.twitter.com/HMizMdRxj6 — Councilmember Brooke Pinto (@CMBrookePinto) September 18, 2023

“We are experiencing a crisis of violence in the District, and we must address the gaps in our legal system in order to prevent the proliferation of violence in our communities,” Pinto said in a press release. “Too many of our residents are afraid. My comprehensive package of legislative initiatives is a compilation of common-sense, targeted interventions that will urgently and practically improve safety for DC residents.”

The district has seen a rise in violence and is on track to surpass 200 homicides for the third year in a row. Homicides increased by 25% in August from the year before, according to Fox 5 in Washington. Police reported 140 carjacking in June, which is the highest monthly total in more than five years, according to The Associated Press.

To address the “warzone” in the District, councilmember Trayon White called on Mayor Muriel Bowser in August to request the National Guard. White believes the armed military members could aid police and reduce crime, according to Fox 5 Washington D.C.

Councilmembers previously proposed a comprehensive rewrite of the district’s criminal code, but congress overturned the proposal. Bowser vetoed the initial revision because it “sent the wrong message,” and the rewrite received support from several congressional Democrats and was signed into law by President Joe Biden, the AP reported.

To ensure police have access to the tools necessary to keep the community safe, Pinto has introduced the Prioritizing Public Safety Emergency Amendment Act to prevent violence and to ensure perpetrators are held accountable. Through police reform legislation, Pinto hopes to improve trust in and coordination with the police, according to a press release.

The D.C. Council Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety, which Pinto is the chairwoman of, will hold a public hearing for four bills on Monday and may include or amend the temporary emergency public safety bill, according to 7 News.

Pinto’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

