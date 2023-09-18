Eminem Shocks Fans During Surprise Performance At 50 Cent’s Michigan Concert

Legendary rapper Eminem graced the stage during 50 Cent’s concert in Michigan on Sunday night, shocking fans and making the audience roar.

50 Cent’s tour stop at Pine Knob Amphitheater in Clarkson, Michigan, turned up when Eminem suddenly appeared from backstage. 50 Cent had launched into “Patiently Waiting” off his classic album, “Get Rich or Die Tryin,'” when Eminem suddenly joined in. The crowd responded with thunderous excitement as Eminem spit lyrics in the ultimate concert surprise.

“Had 2 come out with [50 Cent] last night… thanks 4 the love, Detroit! FINAL LAP TOUR!!!” Eminem wrote to Instagram.

Fans who’d been hoping 50 Cent would throw in a surprise performer wound up getting even more than they ever could have bargained for when Eminem appeared. He gave a stellar performance alongside 50 Cent as the crowd soaked up the live show.

The stage lights were dimly lit in red, and the focus was strictly on the show that had just ignited the building.

The famous rapper remained on stage for an added bonus, as he went on to perform “Crack a Bottle,” one of the biggest hits from his 2009 “Relapse” album.

Eminem boasted about his close bond with 50 Cent, who he signed to his record label, Shady Records, in the early 2000s. (RELATED: Eminem Stuns Fans By Joining Ed Sheeran For Surprise Performance In Detroit)

Rumors are circulating that Eminem and 50 Cent have upcoming projects slated for release in the near future.