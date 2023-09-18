World

Video Shows El Chapo’s Wife Partying After Release From Prison

A video emerged showing the wife of drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman partying last Friday in southern California after her release from prison.

Emma Coronel Aispuro was seen entering an event center with a posse and posing for photographs, the video showed.

The location was El Farallon Restaurant & Event Center in Lynwood, Los Angeles, TMZ reported.

The event occurred only two days after the U.S.-born Coronel Aispuro was released from a low-security prison last Wednesday. A judge sentenced her back in 2021 to three years in prison followed by four years of supervised release after she pled guilty to a three-count charge relating to drug trafficking conspiracy, money laundering and engaging in transactions and dealings involving Guzman, according to the Department of Justice. However, she served less than two years of the three-year prison sentence, TMZ noted. (RELATED: Notorious Drug Lord’s Son Extradited To The US)

Coronel Aispuro’s lawyer, Mariel Colón Miró, reportedly organized the event and performed a song there, per TMZ. Miró, 30, started out her legal career in 2017 as part of Guzman’s legal team, according to New York Magazine. Miró also worked on the defense team of late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Meanwhile, one of Guzman’s stepsons, Ovidio Guzmán López, was extradited to the U.S. to face drug trafficking-related charges last Friday.

Guzman continues to serve his life sentence at the “Supermax” prison in Florence, Colorado. From there, he reportedly appealed to Mexico’s President Manuel Lopez Obrador for help from alleged “psychological torment.”