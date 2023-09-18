‘Grave Threat’: RFK Jr. Campaign Begs Biden For Secret Service Protection Following Security Scare

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign manager, Dennis Kucinich, begged President Joe Biden’s administration for Secret Service protection on Monday after a security scare on Friday.

Police arrested a man claiming to be a U.S. Marshal on Friday after he entered a Kennedy campaign event in Los Angeles and the presidential candidate has been unable to obtain Secret Service protection despite previously requesting it from the Biden administration. Kucinich’s letter discussed the potential danger at hand and invoked historic assassinations, including Kennedy’s family members, imploring Biden to grant the protection. (RELATED: Judge Denies RFK Jr’s Request For Restraining Order Against YouTube’s Censorship)

“I ask you in the spirit of patriotism, of fairness, and of good conscience to grant Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. the Secret Service protection that his circumstances so obviously warrant.” — @Dennis_Kucinich, in an open letter today to President Biden.https://t.co/cO0OalsdQW — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) September 18, 2023

“The threat level to our candidate, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., is increasing every day,” Kucinich writes. “He is not the only one in danger — every person who attends a campaign event is at risk. A specter of violence haunts our political process. Indeed, political assassinations pose a grave threat to democracy. It is not hard to imagine the civil chaos and political disintegration that could ensue with the return of the kind of assassinations of public officials and presidential candidates that marred the 1960s.”

Kucinich reminded Biden that Kennedy’s father and uncle, President John F. Kennedy, were both assassinated.

“You and I have known each other for more than 50 years,” Kucinich adds. “I know that you do not want to see America reeling again from the consequences of another political assassination. Therefore, I ask you in the spirit of patriotism, of fairness, and of good conscience to grant Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. the Secret Service protection that his circumstances so obviously warrant.”

The man arrested on Friday allegedly possessed loaded pistols and spare magazines and posed as a U.S. Marshal, according to Kennedy in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. The man “identified himself as a member” of Kennedy’s security.

“I’m still entertaining a hope that President Biden will allow me Secret Service protection,” Kennedy added. “I am the first presidential candidate in history to whom the White House has denied a request for protection.”

The Kennedy campaign and the White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

