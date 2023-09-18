How A Democrat’s Porno Sexcapade Could Sink The Party In A Swing State

Susanna Gibson, who is running for the Virginia House of Delegates, used to film herself having sex with her husband for the website Chaturbate, The Washington Post reported in September. The pornography she produced with her husband was archived on sites such as Recurbate in September 2022, after she announced her candidacy. In the videos, Gibson claims she is “raising money for a good cause.” Gibson has claimed the release of the videos is an “illegal invasion of my privacy designed to humiliate me and my family.”