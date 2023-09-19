‘Do My Best To Come Back’: Baseball Star Shohei Ohtani Gives Update On Health, Return Date

Baseball star for the Los Angeles Angels Shohei Ohtani shared news of a successful elbow surgery through an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“I had a procedure done on my elbow earlier this morning and everything went very well. Thank you very much for everyone’s prayers and kind words,” Ohtani said in the post on Instagram.

“It was very unfortunate that I couldn’t finish out the year on the field, but I will be rooting on the boys until the end. I will work as hard as I can and do my best to come back on the diamond stronger than ever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shohei Ohtani | 大谷翔平 (@shoheiohtani)

A statement released by his agent, Nez Balelo, confirmed that the baseball star may not see game action until 2025.

“I expect full recovery and he’ll be ready to hit without any restrictions come opening day of 2024 and do both (hit and pitch) come 2025,” Balelo said, USA Today reported. (RELATED: Shohei Ohtani Done Pitching This Year After Injury)

“Shohei had his procedure this morning at Kerlan and Jobe Orthopedic Clinic in Los Angeles. The final decision and type of procedure was made with a heavy emphasis on the big picture,” Banelo explained, the Daily Mail reported. “Shohei wanted to make sure the direction taken gave him every opportunity to hit and pitch for many years to come.”