REPORT: Danny Masterson’s Wife Files For Divorce After Rape Case Sentencing

Actress Bijou Phillips filed for divorce from her husband, “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson, on Monday, less than two weeks after he was sentenced to 30 years in prison for rape, TMZ reported.

Philips filed in a California court, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the dissolution of the marriage, according to TMZ. The couple’s date of separation is listed as “TBD” in the legal documents.

Phillips has requested legal and physical custody of their nine-year-old daughter, though the documents indicate that she remains open to allow visitation rights to Masterson. She has also asked for attorney fees, spousal support and a restoration of her legal name to Bijou Phillips, the outlet reported.

“Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter,” Peter A. Lauzon, Phillips’ attorney told TMZ. “This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter.” (RELATED: Co-Stars Defend Danny Masterson In Letters To The Judge Following His Sentencing)

Masterson was found guilty on two counts of rape in early September, with both incidents reported to have occurred in 2003. Phillips had supported Masterson throughout his trial and even accompanied him during his sentencing hearing. The actress referred to her husband as a “life-saving partner” in a letter to the court, TMZ reported.