Hunter Biden’s Attorney Says He Will Plead Not Guilty To Gun Charges

Hunter Biden’s attorney said Tuesday he will plead not guilty to his federal gun charges in a letter arguing for Biden’s initial court appearance to take place through a video conference.

Abbe Lowell, the high profile attorney defending Hunter Biden, wrote a letter in support of Biden’s Tuesday motion to hold his video appearance by conference. Delaware U.S. Magistrate Judge Christopher J. Burke ordered Tuesday for Biden’s initial appearance by video at a date and time convenient for the court. (RELATED: Here’s All The Evidence Connecting Joe Biden To Hunter Biden’s Foreign Business Dealings)

Hunter Biden’s attorney says he will enter a not guilty plea for the gun charges @DailyCaller https://t.co/oZNPKcQ4jA pic.twitter.com/AdpJqmMB9Y — James Lynch (@jameslynch32) September 19, 2023

“No matter whether in person or virtual, he will waive reading of the indictment, which is merely a few pages and could easily be read at a video conference. Mr. Biden also will enter a plea of not guilty, and there is no reason why he cannot utter those two words by video conference. In short, Mr. Biden is satisfied that his constitutional rights will be met by conducting his initial appearance by video conference,” Lowell wrote.

Lowell promised Biden would attend all proceedings where his physical appearance is necessary. He also cited the potential disruption Biden’s appearance could bring to downtown Wilmington, Delaware, because of his Secret Service detail. (RELATED: Hunter Biden’s Attorney Pressed David Weiss On IRS Whistleblowers Right After Special Counsel Appointment)

New: Hunter Biden’s lawyers are asking the court to allow him to enter his not guilty plea via video because, among other reasons, his Secret Service detail would be disruptive to locals.

That does not appear to have been sufficient to keep Trump from having to go in person. pic.twitter.com/Uv3ia1FF7M — Sarah Bedford (@sarahcbedford) September 19, 2023

“Given these reasons, Mr. Biden also seeks this procedure to minimize an unnecessary burden on government resources and the disruption to the courthouse and downtown areas when a person protected by the Secret Service flies across the country and then must be transported to and from a downtown location,” Lowell stated.

“This includes agents and vehicles in California and in Delaware, as well as agents who must travel with him on the plane. In addition, as the Court is aware of from the last appearance, security also requires shutting down local roadways in downtown Wilmington, advance coordination with local law enforcement and the U.S. Marshals Service, and several other logistical challenges.”

Biden was indicted on Sept. 14 for three counts related to his October 2018 purchase of a Colt Cobra revolver while he was addicted to drugs. The younger Biden could face up to 25 years in prison for two counts of making false statements and one count for knowingly possessing the firearm as a drug addict.

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to two tax misdemeanors in July after his plea deal fell apart in court because of scrutiny from Delaware U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika. Biden’s defense counsel and the Department of Justice (DOJ) got into a dispute over the scope of an immunity provision tucked into the pretrial diversion agreement for his felony gun charge resulting in the collapse of his plea agreement.

Hunter Biden’s legal team has argued the diversion agreement remains legally valid, a notion the DOJ disputed in an August court filing.

Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss was named special counsel in the Hunter Biden case on Aug. 11 and moved to withdraw the two tax misdemeanors to potentially charge Biden in a different jurisdiction. Noreika granted Weiss’ request and the charges were dismissed without prejudice.