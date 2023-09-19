‘Create My Own Destiny’: Mark Wahlberg Reveals Why He Made Career Switch

Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg explained Monday why he decided to transition from actor to producer, highlighting the proactive steps he took to shape his career.

Wahlberg revealed that his venture into producing began “out of necessity.” He said that as a producer, he needs to perform a multitude of roles ranging from sourcing material to securing financing. The actor-turned-producer highlighted the challenges of working with limited time and resources and recalled how he learned to overcome those obstacles when working on television, an excerpt of the star’s interview with publisher Marvin R. Shanken shows.

WATCH:

“By the time ‘The Fighter’ came around, we knew how to make a film that had some scope and felt epic, even though we had very limited resources, so we knew how to shoot fast,” Wahlberg said. (RELATED: Mark Wahlberg Says Christianity Is ‘Not Popular’ In Hollywood But He ‘Cannot Deny’ His Faith)

The Hollywood celebrity shared that his motivation to start producing films instead of acting was due to him not wanting to wait for established actors — such as Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise and Leonardo DiCaprio — to pass on roles.

“So I was always proactive in trying to find material and things that I could produce, that I knew were right for me,” the star told Shanken. “Create my own destiny.”