Portland Shells Out Taxpayer Cash So Homeless People Can Evaluate Police Disciplinary System: REPORT

Portland reportedly shelled out thousands of dollars to ask homeless people their views on the city’s police disciplinary system, according to the Free Beacon.

That’s one way to help people get out of poverty.

Portland reportedly paid homeless people using taxpayer dollars and asked them to evaluate the city’s Police Accountability Commission. The city reportedly wants the “houseless community” to shape the way cops are disciplined.

I was fine with the idea when the city said it wanted to solicit the input of homeless people, but the city wants the homeless people to shape the way cops are disciplined. That seems wildly stupid!

The city had a good idea, and then took it way too far.

Subscribe to The Reaction’s YouTube page here. (RELATED: Starbucks Barista With Weird Fetish Put Whipped Cream Into His Diaper)