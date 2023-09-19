‘Real Teeth Behind It’: Fox Guest Says GOP Senators Have Been Silent On Possible Biden Climate Emergency Declaration

A guest on Fox News said that Republicans in the Senate have not reacted to the threat of a “climate emergency” declaration from President Joe Biden.

Biden administration officials considered a “climate emergency” initiative in July 2022, according to emails released following a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request from Energy Policy Advocates. Left-wing Democrats called on Biden to declare a “climate emergency” in June, citing wildfires in Canada that caused smoke to drift into the eastern United States, Bloomberg News reported. (RELATED: ‘Electric Cars Are Losing Us Money’: UAW Member Slams Biden’s Push For EVs)

WATCH:



“If I was a senator, I would be burning the place down making the point that the Biden administration is trying to destroy this country through climate policy, but Republicans don’t seem to be too exercised about it,” Steve Milloy of JunkScience.com told Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

Biden cancelled oil leases in Alaska granted late in the Trump administration, according to CBS, while proposing new regulations to limit energy production. Biden considered declaring a climate emergency in 2022, but did not do so.

“The most significant thing was the message of all the protesters in the streets of New York City urging Joe Biden to declare a national climate emergency. Now, that just sounds like a slogan, but there is real teeth behind it,” Marc Morano told Ingraham. “The Covid emergency declaration made the climate activists jealous. We had a Teen Vogue activist, Jamie Margolis say, if we can shut down the world for a virus we can do the same thing for climate. That’s exactly what they want to do.”

“The Center for Biological Diversity has estimated that Joe Biden will get 130 new executive powers by which to bypass democracy if this climate emergency declaration goes through,” Morano continued. “They will be able to literally have no vote in Congress to impose this agenda on us, just like Covid.”

