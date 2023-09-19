Woman Begs Cops For Help Outside Church, Then Gets Arrested For Murder

A “distressed” woman who stopped cops outside of a North Carolina church on Sunday was subsequently arrested for murder.

The woman, later identified as Samantha Haines, 31, was found outside Mt. Carmel Church of God of Prophecy on Sunday evening, claiming she needed assistance, according to the News & Observer. Haines told members of the church that she “needed help, that she was OK, but that she needed the law,” the church wrote in a statement shared on Facebook.

Sampson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the church, where Haines was found inside a red Ford Mustang. She then reportedly told officers “that she may have been responsible for a person’s death,” the outlet continued.

After a brief search, authorities located a man’s body at a nearby location, and Haines was subsequently arrested and charged with the man’s murder.

The body was identified as that of Daniel Faircloth, 32, the owner of the Ford Mustang, the outlet noted. Faircloth was found by officers outside of his Roseboro home. It is unclear how Faircloth was killed, what the motive was or if there was any relationship between Faircloth and Haines prior to his death. (RELATED: Missing 13-Year-Old Found Halfway Across Country Locked In Shed)

“The circumstances leading to this tragic incident remain unclear, and our investigation is currently ongoing,” the Sheriff’s office said in a statement. “We will continue to diligently investigate this matter to establish a clearer understanding of the events that transpired.”

Haines is currently being held in jail without bond, pending further developments in the case.