Biden To Reportedly Grant Longtime Wish To Gun Control Activists With Creation Of ‘Gun Violence Prevention’ Office

President Joe Biden will reportedly announce the first-ever office of gun violence prevention Friday, granting gun control activists a longtime wish.

Gun control groups and activists have continuously urged the Biden administration to establish a federal office dedicated to gun violence prevention since Biden was elected in 2020, according to The Washington Post. Greg Jackson, executive director of the Community Justice Action Fund — an organization that helps advance policy focused on gun violence — and Rob Wilcox, senior director for federal government affairs at gun control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety, are slated to take on key roles in the new office, multiple people briefed on the plans told the Post.

“I really think this is a testament to survivors, impacted communities, pushing for years the administration to do this,” a person with direct knowledge of the plans told Politico.

Stefanie Feldman, a Biden aide who previously served on the Domestic Policy Council, is expected to take a lead role in the federal office of gun violence prevention, two people with direct knowledge of the plans told Politico. (RELATED: New Mexico Gov Partially Reverses Gun Ban, Narrows Scope To Parks And Playgrounds)

The latest announcement is a part of several actions the Biden administration has taken on gun control. Congress voted in June 2022 to pass a piece of legislation that added “convicted domestic violence abusers” to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System and made adjustments to the review process for gun purchasers under 21 years of age, making the process more extensive. Biden issued an executive order in March that aimed at increasing the knowledge around “red flag” laws and added to the number of background checks needed prior to firearm purchases.

“If this announcement is, in fact, the creation of a single point of leadership on gun violence in the administration, it’s a very big deal for the movement. … For years, we’ve advocated for a centralized team responsible for coordinating federal and state resources and mobilizing movement partners,” Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts told the Post. Moms Demand Action is an organization advocating for stricter gun laws.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.