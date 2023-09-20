‘We’re Watching Them Create A Nuclear Weapon’: Perino Spars With Kirby After He Defends Iran Deal

Fox News’ Dana Perino sparred with White House National Security spokesman John Kirby on Wednesday after he tried to defend the prisoner swap with Iran.

Perino and co-host Bill Hemmer noted Iran accused the United States of stoking the war in Ukraine during the United Nations General Assembly. Hemmer suggested this was a bad look, since the accusation happened just days after Iran, who is designated as a State Sponsor of Terrorism, had $6 billion in assets unfrozen.

“It’s also not like he swayed any real minds there,” Kirby said, downplaying Iran’s accusations. “Iran is one of the most isolated, most heavily sanctioned countries in the world, so I just find it not credible that Mr. Raisi was able to, again, move any minds or change —”

“Not here but at home,” Perino cut in. “He gets to say, ‘I came to America. I gave this big speech. I trashed the president in front of him. I got $6 billion. I got our people back —”

“He got two back, and there were sanctions issued on Monday with respect to wrongful detentions. There were additional sanctions on Friday —” Kirby said before Perino once again interjected.

“Are any of these sanctions working anywhere?” Perino asked. (RELATED: ‘Rewarding Bad Behavior’: Dem Rep Condemns Biden Admin’s Iran Trade, Says He Has ‘Real Concerns’ About It)

“Yes, they are,” Kirby claimed. “The rial is down like 48%. Their economy is tough, and the sanctions are having an effect.”

“And the innocent people there still continue to suffer under them, and we are watching them create a nuclear weapon.”

Kirby claimed the unfrozen assets would be used to help the people of Iran. However, Hemmer cut him off and stated Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said the funds would be used however the government sees fit, not ruling out the possibility of not using it for humanitarian purposes.