‘I Don’t Recollect The Answer’: Garland Stumbles After Lawmaker Asks About Contacts With FBI Headquarters

Attorney General Merrick Garland stumbled over his words when a lawmaker asked him about his contacts with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) headquarters regarding the Hunter Biden investigation.

Republican Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson questioned Garland over his communication with FBI officials and the attorney general appeared to be thrown off by the question. (RELATED: ‘But You Must, Sir’: Merrick Garland Refuses To Discuss Meetings With Top Hunter Biden Prosecutor)

“Have you had personal contact with anyone at FBI headquarters about the Hunter Biden investigation?”

“Uh … I don’t recollect the answer to that question but the FBI works for the Justice Department,” Garland replied.

“I’m sorry, I’m sorry … you don’t recollect whether you’ve talked with anybody at FBI headquarters about an investigation into the president’s son?” Johnson followed up.

“I don’t believe that I did. I promised the Senate when I came before it for confirmation that I would leave Mr. Weiss in place and that I would not interfere with his investigation,” Garland replied. He also said he did not have personal contact with the Baltimore field office on the Hunter Biden case.

Multiple FBI agents working on the Hunter Biden case testified before the House Judiciary Committee in September and Garland appeared to dispute their testimony on the bureaucratic process Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss had for charging Hunter Biden prior to his special counsel designation.

Garland appointed Weiss as special counsel in August to continue the Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into Biden’s alleged tax and gun offenses. The first son was indicted on Sept. 14 for three federal gun charges related to his October 2018 purchase of a Colt Cobra revolver while he was allegedly addicted to crack cocaine.