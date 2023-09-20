House Spending Bill Seeks To End Biden’s Migration App Program, Limits On ICE Enforcement

The House appropriations bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) seeks to end a key Biden administration migrant entry program and its limits on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations.

Illegal immigration continues to surge at the U.S.-Mexico border, where federal authorities have recorded more than 1.6 million illegal crossings in the first 10 months of fiscal year 2023, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data. The latest spending proposal seeks to withhold funds from DHS programs that decrease penalties on illegal immigration and provide entry to thousands of migrants per month, according to the bill.

“None of the funds appropriated or otherwise made available by this Act may be made available to utilize the U.S. Customs and Border Protection CBP One Application, or any successor application, to facilitate the parole of any alien into the United States,” the bill states.

The Biden administration permits migrants to enter the country through various ports along the southern border via the CBP One phone application, which allows more than 1,400 admissions per day. (RELATED: Biden Admin Taps Ex-Intel Officials Who Signed Infamous Hunter Biden Laptop Letter To Form DHS ‘Expert’ Committee)

The bill also sets out to end the Biden administration’s limits on ICE enforcement that restrict deportations and arrests solely to threats to national security, border security and public safety by withholding funds for such policy implementation.

ICE deported 59,011 noncitizens in fiscal year 2021 compared to 185,884 noncitizens deported in fiscal year 2020. ICE also arrested 74,082 noncitizens during fiscal year 2021, a 28% decrease from the previous fiscal year’s 103,603 arrests.

