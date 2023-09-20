Major Abortion Lobby Drops ‘Pro-Choice’ From Name In Favor Of A ‘More Inclusive Path’

NARAL Pro-Choice America (NARAL) announced Wednesday that it was changing its name to foster a “more inclusive” environment and reach a larger pool of voters, according to a press release.

The organization revealed its new name will be “Reproductive Freedom for All,” which was voted on after research showed that Americans felt that “reproductive freedom” was a “core value,” according to the press release. Mini Timmaraju, the organization’s president, noted that more people needed to be won over if the pro-choice movement was going to continue fighting for a “constitutional right” to abortion. (RELATED: Court Deals Massive Blow To Abortion Rights Activists)

“The fight for abortion rights and access is at a critical moment,” Timmaraju said. “With the coalition of Americans who support reproductive freedom growing by the day, our leadership identified a clearer and more inclusive path forward to mobilize this new and expanded base of support. Our more than 4 million members are fired up, and in order to win back our constitutional right, we need more of the 8 in 10 Americans who support legal abortion to join this fight.”

Reproductive freedom means being able to plan, dream, and live your life on your own terms. Abortion bans and restrictions don’t fit anywhere in that picture. — Reproductive Freedom for All (@reproforall) September 19, 2023

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America released a statement following NARAL’s decision, arguing that the name change showed the abortion lobby’s “true agenda, according to a press release.

“This further confirms that the days of ‘safe, legal, and rare’ abortion positions on the Left are on the ash heap of history,” E.V. Osment, vice president of communications for SBA Pro-Life America, said. “Not only have abortion extremists erased ‘choice’ from their platform, but they have also erased any mention of women.”

Republican senators attended a closed-door meeting on Sept. 6 with the Senate Leadership Fund Super PAC to discuss new research that reportedly found the terms “pro-life” and “pro-choice” no longer resonate with voters like they used to. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri explained that voters had begun to view pro-life as being against all abortion under any circumstances.

NARAL did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

