‘Leave Our Kids Alone’: Parents Face LGBT Activists In Multiple Cities During Nationwide Parental Rights Protests

Sarah Weaver
Parents in multiple cities across Canada are marching for their children, they say, facing angry LGBT activists who accuse them of transphobia and homophobia.

The marches are organized by the parental rights group 1 Million March 4 Children. They “share a resolute purpose: advocating for the elimination of the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) curriculum, pronouns, gender ideology and mixed bathrooms in schools,” according to the group’s website. School walkouts were also encouraged to start on Sept. 20 at 9 a.m. (RELATED: Chaos Ensues In The Middle Of County School Board Vote On ‘Parental Notification’ As Leftists March Out In Protest)

In Winnipeg, parents can be heard chanting “leave our kids alone,” waving banners and the Canadian flag.

Video taken of a march in Abbotsford shows Canadian parents singing the country’s national anthem, “O, Canada.” Participants’ signs read, “Let girls be girls, let boys be boys,” and “Trudeau must go.”

In Edmonton, parents stood waving signs and cheering in a scene one journalist on the scene called “a huge message to educators and politicians today.”

“Christ is King! Hey! Teacher! Leave our kids alone! Deliver us from evil stop grooming our kids,” one sign at a large protest in Ottawa read.

In Vancouver, activists waving gay and transgender pride flags held a counter-protest. Attendees shouted, “love conquers all.” Counter-protesters in black masks and hats carrying what appeared to be batons stood in the crowd, reporter Cosmin Dzsurdzsa wrote on Twitter. The president of the British Columbia Federation of Labour, Sussanne Skidmore, spoke to the counter-protesters about “holding your elected leaders accountable.”

“As responsible citizens, we have civic duties to safeguard the freedoms we’ve inherited from those who went before us, to protect the most vulnerable among us, and to promote a brighter future for generations to come,” the group’s website reads.