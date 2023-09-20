Married TikToker Wants Her ‘Own Room’ Because She’s A ‘Grown-A*s Woman’

A married TikToker boasted about moving into her own bedroom and apart from her husband because she’s a “grown-a*s woman,” per a viral video.

The TikToker claims she’s too old to share a bedroom with her husband and wanted to pick out the bedspread and wall art in her room. She encouraged other mothers to get their own rooms and teach their daughters to sleep apart from their future spouses as well.

If this woman’s biggest problem with sharing a room with her husband is that she can’t pick out the comforter and pillows and wall art, I think her marriage might be in bigger trouble than she thinks. If your husband cares that much about bedspreads, he might just be a homosexual.

This is just peak feminism or peak pre-divorce.

Subscribe to The Reaction’s YouTube page here. (RELATED: The Internet Roasted An OnlyFans ‘Model’ With Epic Comment Section)