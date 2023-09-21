White House insiders revealed the strategy they are confident will win re-election for President Joe Biden in 2024, but it’s not clear that it will reassure the Democrats who are reportedly panicking behind the scenes. If the goal is to cling to power with an iron grip, it’s not a bad plan. However, it will make Americans hate each other even more than they already do.
Biden Plans Three-Prong Attack To Defeat Donald Trump, But At What Cost?
ANALYSIS
(Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
Gage Klipper Contributor
Font Size: