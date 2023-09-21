KJP Cuts Off And Shouts Down Peter Doocy After Refusing To Answer Border Crisis Question

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre cut off Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy on Thursday after refusing to answer his question about the border crisis.

Jean-Pierre dodged Doocy’s question while attempting to blame Republicans for the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“So, what do you call it here at the White House when ten thousand people illegally cross the border in a single day?” Doocy asked at the White House press briefing Thursday.

“So what do you call it, Peter, when the GOP puts forth a—” Jean-Pierre began, leading Doocy to demand an answer to his question.

WATCH:

“Wait, no. No, no, no, no,” Jean-Pierre said. “I’m answering—okay, we’re gonna move on.”

“Karine, it’s a question. Okay,” Doocy said.

“We’re moving on,” Jean-Pierre said as she pointed to another reporter. (RELATED: Reporters Grill Karine Over Border Crisis After Illegals Are Sent To Liberal Enclaves)

“Karine, please,” Doocy said. “You said you were stopping the flow at the border. Ten thousand migrants—”

“Peter, I tried to answer the question, you stopped me. Let’s go,” the press secretary said.

Jean-Pierre claimed during an Aug. 31 press briefing that President Joe Biden’s administration has done “more” to secure the border than anyone else, despite illegal migrant apprehensions reaching record-high levels since the president assumed office in January 2021.

As the surge in illegal immigration continues, Border Patrol apprehended more than 7,500 migrants on Sunday alone, NBC News reported. Officials have apprehended over 1.9 million migrants in the 2023 fiscal year, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

During the 2020 fiscal year—the final year of former President Donald Trump’s administration—officials apprehended over 400,000 illegal migrants, according to CBP. Those numbers surged to over 1.7 million in Biden’s first year.

The press secretary has repeatedly accused Republicans of participating in “political stunts” by busing migrants to Democrat-led sanctuary cities. Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began the busing process last year as the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) planned to scrap Title 42, a Trump-era policy responsible for expelling migrants to protect against COVID.