Mexican Singer Peso Pluma Cancels Show In Tijuana After Receiving Death Threats From Cartel

Peso Pluma’s upcoming concert scheduled for Oct. 14 at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana has been cancelled after he reportedly received a series of death threats from individuals associated with the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

In an Instagram story shared on Wednesday by the singer-songwriter and his record labels, Double P Records and Prajin Music Group, the music artist announced the cancelation of the show. He also expressed that their primary concern was the safety of the fans.

“Our goal is to protect the fans and the team,” the singer wrote. “For the safety of everyone involved, we will cancel our show in Tijuana. Thank you so much to all our fans for understanding. We love you. Sincerely: La Doble P.”

Peso Pluma ha cancelado su show en Tijuana. RT MASIVO! pic.twitter.com/vbVYtfoUkJ — Peso Pluma (@PesoPlumaData) September 20, 2023

Banners reportedly appeared on a bridge across Tijuana that reads, “This goes to Peso Pluma, refrain from presenting yourself on October 14, because it will be your last show due to your disrespect and loose tongue, you show up and we are going to (break you).”

The banners have the signature of the initials that belong to the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel. The local authorities investigated the threats and a man connected to the banners was arrested. (RELATED: ‘Monsters’: Hundreds Of Armored Drug Cartel Vehicles Seized Near US-Mexico Border)

Peso Pluma is a rising talent in the U.S. and has become the first Mexican artist to perform at the VMAs. He has also made a guest appearance on the American late-night television show, “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” in April.