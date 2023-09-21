Oh Great, Now There Are 3 Areas Of Concern In The Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday it is monitoring at least two areas of development in the Atlantic while a homebrew system emerges off the eastern coasts.

Hurricane Nigel was the only named storm in the Atlantic on Thursday. Nigel is currently hanging around the northeastern Atlantic, fairly far from the shores of Canada and New England. Though the system has sustained winds of around 85mph, Nigel should disappear by Sunday as he heads toward Greenland.

But there are two areas of development that the NHC seems to be a little worried about. The first is a tropical wave producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the eastern tropical Atlantic. There’s a 70 percent chance this system will develop into something more significant in the next week as it moves west at a rate of roughly 10 to 15 mph.

8 PM EDT Wed Update: NHC is monitoring two areas in the Atlantic basin with development potential later this week and into this weekend. More information on these systems can be found in the Tropical Weather Outlook on https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ pic.twitter.com/bH4uPVAUfE — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 21, 2023

Further east, hanging offshore of Florida through the Carolinas is another unnamed system. This disturbance has a 30 percent chance of becoming a cyclone in the coming 48 hours. (RELATED: Stunning Satellite Video Captures Tropical Storm Idalia Gaining Strength)

“A trough of low pressure located several hundred miles east of the Florida peninsula is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms,” NHC wrote in their forecast. The system is expected to bring rainy weather, gale-force winds, and high surf to the region by Friday.