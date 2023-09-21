Patron Shoots Man Who Allegedly Tried Robbing Massage Parlor, Police Say

An armed patron shot at two individuals who allegedly tried to rob a California massage parlor Wednesday at 9:45 p.m., according to KTLA.

The two suspects allegedly fled the Riverside parlor after the firearm was discharged, KTLA reported. One suspect was hit by a bullet and was sent to the hospital after being found nearby in critical condition, police told the outlet.

No one else was hurt and the search is still on for the other suspect, police told Fox 11. (RELATED: Bureaucratic Blunder Costs Liberal City Millions In Anti-Crime Funding)

Police told ABC 7 that the business was closed at the time of the incident, and that the gun was legally registered.

Public Information Officer Ryan J. Railsback of the Riverside Police Department told the Daily Caller that it was an armed customer, not an employee, who shot one of the alleged robbers, despite varying media reports.

“I don’t know where they got that information,” Railsback said when pressed about news reports claiming an employee discharged the firearm.