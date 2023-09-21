Chicago Considering Government-Owned Grocery Stores

Chicago is considering creating government-owned grocery stores, according to ABC 7.

Chicago is doing such a great job at fighting crime, homelessness, poverty and unemployment, the people are clamoring for the government to get into the grocery business as well. (I say this in the most sarcastic tone possible!)

City officials believe this will be better for the people since the store wouldn’t have to worry about making money, per National Review. The store will be taxpayer-funded, so when it inevitably gets looted multiple times it won’t matter to them. It only matters for those silly middle-class people, duh!

If this grocery store is anything like Chicago’s financial stability, it will be an epic flop.

Subscribe to The Reaction’s YouTube page here. (RELATED: Navy Quashes Digital Recruiting Program Run By Drag Queen)