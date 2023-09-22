‘You Should Be Appalled’: Dem Rep Calls For Indicted Dem Senator To Resign

Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota called on Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez of New Jersey to resign following the Senator’s indictment on corruption charges.

The Justice Department unsealed an indictment against Menendez and his wife, Nadine, on three counts Friday, according to a release by the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York. Menendez and his wife allegedly received cash and gold bars from three New Jersey businessmen in return for aiding the Egyptian government, according to the indictment. (RELATED: Biden-Appointed US Attorney’s Dealings With Bob Menendez Feature Heavily In Indictment)

WATCH:



“You should be appalled. A member of Congress who appears to have broken the law, is someone who I believe should resign,” Phillips told CNN “Inside Politics” guest host Manu Raju. “George Santos should have resign resigned already. Sadly, our House ethics process and the Senate as well is not as proficient as it needs to be, so we have to rely on the judicial system.”

Republican Rep. George Santos of New York was indicted in May on 13 federal charges. He entered a plea of not guilty May 10. The House Ethics Committee is investigating whether he should be expelled from Congress.

“I’m really disappointed. And in comparison to the president of the United States, of which there’s no evidence and yet is subject to an impeachment inquiry, there’s evidence here,” Phillips added. “And yes, I am a Democrat, so is Senator Menendez, but based on what I have seen, I’m disappointed. Yes, I think he should resign.”

Menendez faced trial in 2017 over corruption allegations that ended with a hung jury.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.