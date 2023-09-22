Biden To Join Picket Line With Striking Autoworkers As Negotiations Intensify

President Joe Biden announced Friday that he is planning to join striking members of United Auto Workers (UAW) at the picket line in Detroit, Michigan, on Tuesday.

The UAW announced a strike on Sept. 14 against three of Detroit’s biggest automakers, Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, with many employees not showing up to work in the following days. Biden will travel to Detroit on Tuesday to “stand in solidarity” with the striking UAW members, who announced Friday that they would be expanding the strike to 38 new plants across the U.S. as negotiations continue to stall.

“Tuesday, I’ll go to Michigan to join the picket line and stand in solidarity with the men and women of UAW as they fight for a fair share of the value they helped create,” Biden tweeted.

“It’s time for a win-win agreement that keeps American auto manufacturing thriving with well-paid UAW jobs.”

The UAW’s contract with automakers expired on Sept. 14 and after efforts to renew an agreement failed, members of the union went on strike. UAW is asking automakers for a 46% pay raise over five years and a shortened work week while being paid for a 40-hour work week. (RELATED: Dems Are Freaking Out Over Trump’s Plan To Visit Striking Auto Workers: REPORT)

Biden’s announcement to join UAW workers at the picket line comes after the White House reversed its decision to send key Biden administration officials – White House senior advisor Gene Sperling and acting Labor Secretary Julie Su – to Detroit to help with negotiations. Instead, the Biden administration officials met with parties involved in negotiations over the video-call platform Zoom.

Former President Donald Trump plans to skip the second GOP presidential debate on Wednesday and will go to Detroit to speak with current and former UAW members instead. It’s unlikely, though, that Trump will appear at the picket lines with striking UAW members.