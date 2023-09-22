‘Not Sure Where The Airplane Is’: 911 Audio Reveals Moments After Military Pilot Ejected Out Of Stealth Fighter Jet

911 audio released Friday captures the moments following a military pilot’s parachute landing after he ejected from a malfunctioning F-35 stealth fighter jet.

The pilot landed in a civilian’s backyard Sunday afternoon. The homeowner and 47-year-old pilot, who escaped serious injury in the incident, dialed emergency services to request medical aid and report the aircraft was still missing, audio of the call obtained by ABC News shows.

“We got a pilot in the house, and I guess he landed in my backyard, and we’re trying to see if we can get an ambulance to the house please,” the homeowner said.

“We had a military jet crash. I’m the pilot. We need to get rescue rolling,” the pilot said, joining in the conversation. “I’m not sure where the airplane is. It would have crash-landed somewhere. I ejected.”

The pilot added that he rode a parachute down to safety after bailing out of the malfunctioning fighter jet.

“OK, and what caused the fall?” the 911 dispatcher can be heard asking.

"An aircraft failure," the pilot responded.

The F-35 aircraft, endowed with stealth features enabling continued flight post-ejection, was discovered 60 miles to the north of the pilot’s ejection site in South Carolina, roughly 28 hours post-incident, ABC reported. Marine Corps officials said the delay in locating the jet was caused by a combination of its stealth capabilities and unfavorable weather conditions.

The pilot returned safely to the base after being released from the hospital, along with his wingman, who had been operating a second F-35.

Local residents recounted hearing a distinct noise as the jet made its descent but didn’t immediately associate it with an aircraft crash. The F-35B, equipped with vertical takeoff and landing abilities, is a component of the Marine Corps fleet. An ongoing investigation is underway, with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing fielding inquiries, the Associated Press (AP) reported.