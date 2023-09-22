Helicopter Gets Wedged Under Highway Overpass

A helicopter became stuck under a highway overpass Friday morning in Denham Springs, Louisiana.

The Department of Transportation said the overpass was not damaged, and the helicopter was quickly removed from the scene, according to 4WWL.

More photos of the helicopter that got wedged under the I-12 overpass at Range Avenue. DOTD is still working to remove the aircraft, but they do not believe the bridge sustained significant damage at this time. Latest here: https://t.co/UsGgaQ3jah pic.twitter.com/MT8r152FMg — WBRZ News (@WBRZ) September 22, 2023

The helicopter was being transported on the back of a truck when it became wedged in place, according to WGNO. “The load was too tall and the helicopter engine struck the overpass,” the Denham Springs Police Department explained, per the outlet. (RELATED: Video Shows Sheriff’s Helicopter Crashing Into Apartment Building, Killing Two And Sending Four To The Hospital)

The Department of Transportation found there was no structural damage to the overpass and anticipated that there would be no need to shut down the highway, according to WBRZ.

While damage costs have yet to be released, the outlet suspects the helicopter might be a Sikorsky S-92, which cost up to $30 million new. The aircraft’s intended destination was not made known to the public, per the outlet.