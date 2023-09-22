Mayorkas To Visit Border With Foreign Socialist Leader

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will visit the southern border on Saturday accompanied by the Socialist president of Honduras, DHS said in a statement shared with reporters on Friday.

Mayorkas and Honduran President Xiomara Castro will visit McAllen, Texas, to address illegal immigration and the Biden administration’s border programs. Castro is a member of Honduras’ Democratic Socialist party and cut ties with Taiwan to advance a diplomatic partnership with China, according to ABC News.

“In addition to discussing our continued cooperation with Honduras on reducing irregular migration in a safe, orderly, and humane way, the Secretary will oversee southwest border enforcement operations and highlight lawful pathways as an alternative to smugglers,” DHS said in the press release.

Border Patrol apprehended approximately 140,000 migrants who crossed illegally in the first 20 days of September, according to CBS News. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Top GOP Reps Probe Mayorkas Over DHS Board With Ex-Intel Officials Who Signed Hunter Biden Laptop Letter)

Mayor Rolando Salinas Jr. of Eagle Pass, Texas, declared an emergency Tuesday in the small border town for a one week period over the sudden arrival of thousands of illegal migrants.

Border Patrol recorded more than 1.6 million illegal crossings at the southern border between October 2022 and July, according to federal data. The number of illegal crossings hit a record 2.2 million in fiscal year 2022.

San Diego County in California and El Paso, Texas, have also seen surges in illegal immigration in recent days, according to social media posts.

