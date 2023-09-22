REPORT: Police Arrest Oklahoma Judge For Allegedly Opening Fire While Driving, ‘Intentionally’ Crashing Into Vehicle

Austin police arrested an Oklahoma judge Sept. 11 after he allegedly opened fire while driving and intentionally crashed into a woman’s vehicle, reports say.

Veteran Garfield County judge Brian Lovell was charged with reckless driving and deadly conduct discharge firearm, according to local outlet KFOR. Lovell unleashed gunfire into several parked vehicles while he was driving and successfully hit at least one, the Associated Press (AP) reported, citing an Austin police affidavit. Witnesses said they spotted a man leaving the scene in a white SUV after the alleged shooting incident.

Long-time OK judge arrested in TX for firing gun, road rage https://t.co/Lioa5od5Kc — KFOR (@kfor) September 21, 2023

The first incident occurred at the intersection of Matamoros Street and Santa Maria Street, nearly 500 miles away from Lovell’s home in Waukomis, KFOR reported. It remains unclear why Lovell — who works in Enid – was in Austin at the time. (RELATED: New State Judge Accused Of Scrolling Social Media, Texting During Murder Trial)

Lovell also crashed his white SUV into the back of a woman’s car at an intersection, according to KFOR. In an act of alleged road rage, he “intentionally” attempted to push the woman’s vehicle into oncoming traffic after hitting it again following an argument with the driver, the outlet reported. Lovell himself “did not admit the collisions were intentional,” according to AP.

Officers discovered a gun and magazine in Lovell’s car. The suspect reportedly told officers he “did not know why he would have shot his gun and could not recall any part of the shooting incident.,” according to KFOR.

Lovell began serving as a special district judge in Garfield County in January 2011. He was promoted to associate district judge 12 years later. A longtime colleague of Lovell’s, Judge Paul Woodward, told KFOR he “had a lot of respect” for Lovell.

Lovell was released after posting $10,000 bond, and he must also undergo a mental health exam. A woman who said she was Lovell’s wife said “we have zero comment” when contacted by AP.