Students Stage Walkout Over Trans Bathroom Policy

Hundreds of Perk Valley High School students in Pennsylvania staged a walkout to protest the school’s decision to allow transgender students to use any bathroom they choose, according to Outkick.

A male student named John Ott reportedly organized the walkout. Ott reportedly noticed students were upset by this decision and that girls didn’t want men in their bathrooms. Shocker!

Good for these kids! They’re standing up for women in a way that most grown adults don’t.

Subscribe to The Reaction’s YouTube page here. (RELATED: Premiere Racist Scholar Ibram X. Kendi Under Investigation)