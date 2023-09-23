Factory Fire In Taiwan Reportedly Kills At Least 6 People, Injures Over 100 Others

A tragic incident took place in southern Taiwan as a fire broke out at a golf ball manufacturing facility, leading to a series of explosions that killed at least six individuals and left over 100 people injured, according to several reports.

The fire started Friday night in Pingtung county and continued to rage throughout the night. Authorities stated that rescuers are still searching for three people who remain unaccounted for, per ABC News.

Tragically, among the casualties, four members of Taiwan‘s fire department lost their lives while battling the inferno. Additionally, over 100 people sustained injuries and were transported to hospitals for medical attention, per the outlet.

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen extended her deepest condolences to the grieving families of the victims Saturday, reported CBS News. She further announced her intention to personally travel to Pingtung to provide support and solace to those directly affected by this tragic disaster, reported Focus Taiwan.

Rescuers searched for survivors after a deadly fire and explosions at a golf factory in southern Taiwan pic.twitter.com/4qZL8hyTqB — Reuters (@Reuters) September 23, 2023

President Tsai also highlighted the rapid response of the Pingtung county government, which had established an emergency operation center to provide essential assistance and aid to those who have been affected by the devastating fire, per CBS News (RELATED: US To Divert Military Aid From Long-Time Ally To Taiwan Over Human Rights Concerns)

Chou Chun-mi, the magistrate of Pingtung county, took to her Facebook page and said that the investigation into the cause of fire was still ongoing, according to CBS. She also expressed her sympathy to the families as she added in the Facebook post, “Facing the grief of the family members, I could not say anything except to bow deeply, apologize, and express my deepest condolences.”

Authorities have stated that natural gas might have played a role in the explosions, which erupted while firefighters were bravely battling the flames, per CBS News.