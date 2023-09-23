‘Like An Earthquake’: House Explodes, Sending 5 To The Hospital, Police Say

Five people were hospitalized after a massive house explosion in New Jersey Friday night, the cause is still unknown.

A house in the rural neighborhood of West Milford exploded around 9 p.m. Police say they received numerous 911 calls and found a home “heavily damaged from an explosion,” per the news release.

Five victims were transported to hospitals for their injuries. The sixth victim refused further medical attention, according to police.

“It was a vibration. It was a shock. It felt like it was going to push my house over. I’m like three-fourths of a mile down I’m not even that close and it felt like my house was going to fall over,” Keith Koster, a nearby neighbor, told Pix11.

“The five people I saw come out were ok. Just cuts and bruises. which is crazy. But everyone was moving and responsive,” Koster continued.

“House just exploded in my neighborhood shook the f—k out of the whole neighborhood like an earthquake,” nearby resident Anthony Green posted on Twitter.

Neighbors say they heard the home was recently purchased per the outlet. They believe the new owners may have been doing some construction. (RELATED: Fire Officials Reveal Likely Cause Of Pennsylvania House Explosion That Killed Six).

Mayor Michele Dale asked the community to pray for the victims and thank the first responders for their “unwavering dedication to our township in times of crisis,” in a statement, according northjersey.com

The conditions of the victims are unknown as of Saturday afternoon.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation by West Milford detectives and fire marshalls from the town and state, according to police.